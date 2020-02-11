Deftones Announce First U.S. Tour in Three Years

In the last few years, Deftones have stopped touring the U.S. in favor of throwing their own festivals: Dia de los Deftones, held at San Diego’s Petco Park, has included Future, CHVRCHES, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and more.
But Tuesday, the band announced their first full U.S. summer tour since 2017. The tour, with guests Gojira and Poppy, kicks off on July 27th in Portland, Oregon, and continues all summer until wrapping up in Denver on September 5th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well,” frontman Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”
It’s unclear if the tour will include new music. Last year, Moreno said they had been working on their first album since 2016’s Gore. “We are kind of enjoying our time making it,” Moreno told NBC San Diego. “It’s been a cool process. We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that’s just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on ’em a little bit more.”
Deftones Tour Dates
July 27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
July 28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
July 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
August 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
August 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
August 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 7 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
August 14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
August 15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
August 17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
August 19 – New York NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater
August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
August 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
August 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
September 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 2 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
September 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyoto Music Factory
September 5 – Denver CO @ Pepsi Center