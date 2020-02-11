Deftones Announce First U.S. Tour in Three Years

In the last few years, Deftones have stopped touring the U.S. in favor of throwing their own festivals: Dia de los Deftones, held at San Diego’s Petco Park, has included Future, CHVRCHES, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and more.

But Tuesday, the band announced their first full U.S. summer tour since 2017. The tour, with guests Gojira and Poppy, kicks off on July 27th in Portland, Oregon, and continues all summer until wrapping up in Denver on September 5th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well,” frontman Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

It’s unclear if the tour will include new music. Last year, Moreno said they had been working on their first album since 2016’s Gore. “We are kind of enjoying our time making it,” Moreno told NBC San Diego. “It’s been a cool process. We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that’s just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on ’em a little bit more.”

Deftones Tour Dates

July 27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

July 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

August 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

August 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 7 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

August 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

August 11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

August 14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

August 15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

August 17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

August 19 – New York NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

August 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

September 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 2 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

September 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyoto Music Factory

September 5 – Denver CO @ Pepsi Center