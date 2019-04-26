×
Rolling Stone
Def Leppard Compile Nineties LPs, B-Sides, Rarities for ‘Volume Two’ Box Set

Limited edition set includes 1990’s Adrenalize, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria, B-sides comp Retro Active and two volumes of Rarities

Joe Elliott, Def LeppardRock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Show, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA - 29 Mar 2019

Def Leppard's Nineties catalog will be the focus of the 'Volume Two' box set, which collects the decade's LPs, B-sides, outtakes and more.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Def Leppard’s Nineties catalog will be the focus of the band’s limited edition Volume Two box set, which collects the decade’s albums, B-sides, outtakes and more.

Volume Twoout June 21st as both a 7-CD or 10-LP box set – features 1990’s Adrenalize, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria (on vinyl for the first time) as well as the 1993 B-sides compilation Retro Active.

The set also includes two new Rarities volumes packed with B-sides, live performances, demoes and more rare tracks compiled by singer Joe Elliott, who also oversaw the remastering of the music.

Each album comes in a reproduction of its original packaging and housed in a box that includes with 40-page hardbound book with introductions written by each member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band.

Volume Two follows the 2018 release of the Eighties-focused Volume One and is the second in a planned four volumes documenting the band’s discography.

CD 1 – Adrenalize

Let’s Get Rocked
Heaven Is
Make Love Like A Man
Tonight
White Lightning
Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)
Personal Property
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?
I Wanna Touch U
Tear It Down

CD 2 – Retro Active

Desert Song
Fractured Love
Action
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)
She’s Too Tough
Miss You in A Heartbeat
Only After Dark
Ride into The Sun
From the Inside
Ring of Fire
I Wanna Be Your Hero
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)
Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)

CD 3 – Slang

Truth?
Turn to Dust
Slang
All I Want Is Everything
Work It Out
Breathe A Sigh
Deliver Me
Gift of Flesh
Blood Runs Cold
Where Does Love Go When It Dies
Pearl of Euphoria

CD 4 – Euphoria 

Demolition Man
Promises
Back in Your Face
Goodbye
All Night
Paper Sun
It’s Only Love
21st Century Sha La La La Girl
To Be Alive
Disintegrate
Guilty
Day After Day
Kings of Oblivion

RARITIES VOL TWO
Tonight (Demo Version 2)
When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)
From the Inside – B-Side
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)
She’s Too Tough (Joe’s Demo)
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil’s Demo)
Tonight (Acoustic – Sun Studios Version)
S.M.C. – B-Side
Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)
Photograph (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)
Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)
Let’s Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)
Armageddon It (Live in Singapore)
Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore)
From the Inside (Live in Singapore)
Animal (Live in Singapore)
When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore)
Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore)

Rarities Vol. Three 
When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side
Can’t Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side Slang
Truth – Original Version
Move with Me Slowly – B-Side All I Want
Work It Out (Original Demo Version)
Bringin’ On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal)
Switch 625 (Live in Montreal)
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal)
Work It Out (Live in Montreal)
Deliver Me (Live in Montreal)
When Saturday Comes – B-Side All I Want
Jimmy’s Theme – B-Side All I Want
Burnout – B-Side Goodbye
Immortal – B-Side Goodbye
World Collide – B-Side Promises
I Am Your Child – Euphoria bonus track
Demolition Man – Denver (Web Site Bonus)
When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)
Paper Sun – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)
Goodbye – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)

 

