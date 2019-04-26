Def Leppard Compile Nineties LPs, B-Sides, Rarities for ‘Volume Two’ Box Set

Def Leppard’s Nineties catalog will be the focus of the band’s limited edition Volume Two box set, which collects the decade’s albums, B-sides, outtakes and more.

Volume Two – out June 21st as both a 7-CD or 10-LP box set – features 1990’s Adrenalize, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria (on vinyl for the first time) as well as the 1993 B-sides compilation Retro Active.

The set also includes two new Rarities volumes packed with B-sides, live performances, demoes and more rare tracks compiled by singer Joe Elliott, who also oversaw the remastering of the music.

Each album comes in a reproduction of its original packaging and housed in a box that includes with 40-page hardbound book with introductions written by each member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band.

Volume Two follows the 2018 release of the Eighties-focused Volume One and is the second in a planned four volumes documenting the band’s discography.

CD 1 – Adrenalize

Let’s Get Rocked

Heaven Is

Make Love Like A Man

Tonight

White Lightning

Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)

Personal Property

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?

I Wanna Touch U

Tear It Down

CD 2 – Retro Active

Desert Song

Fractured Love

Action

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)

She’s Too Tough

Miss You in A Heartbeat

Only After Dark

Ride into The Sun

From the Inside

Ring of Fire

I Wanna Be Your Hero

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)

Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)

CD 3 – Slang

Truth?

Turn to Dust

Slang

All I Want Is Everything

Work It Out

Breathe A Sigh

Deliver Me

Gift of Flesh

Blood Runs Cold

Where Does Love Go When It Dies

Pearl of Euphoria

CD 4 – Euphoria

Demolition Man

Promises

Back in Your Face

Goodbye

All Night

Paper Sun

It’s Only Love

21st Century Sha La La La Girl

To Be Alive

Disintegrate

Guilty

Day After Day

Kings of Oblivion



RARITIES VOL TWO

Tonight (Demo Version 2)

When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)

From the Inside – B-Side

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)

She’s Too Tough (Joe’s Demo)

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil’s Demo)

Tonight (Acoustic – Sun Studios Version)

S.M.C. – B-Side

Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)

Photograph (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)

Let’s Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)

Armageddon It (Live in Singapore)

Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore)

From the Inside (Live in Singapore)

Animal (Live in Singapore)

When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore)

Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore)

Rarities Vol. Three

When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side

Can’t Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side Slang

Truth – Original Version

Move with Me Slowly – B-Side All I Want

Work It Out (Original Demo Version)

Bringin’ On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal)

Switch 625 (Live in Montreal)

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal)

Work It Out (Live in Montreal)

Deliver Me (Live in Montreal)

When Saturday Comes – B-Side All I Want

Jimmy’s Theme – B-Side All I Want

Burnout – B-Side Goodbye

Immortal – B-Side Goodbye

World Collide – B-Side Promises

I Am Your Child – Euphoria bonus track

Demolition Man – Denver (Web Site Bonus)

When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)

Paper Sun – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)

Goodbye – Tokyo (Web Site Bonus)