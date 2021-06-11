Def Leppard Releases ‘Volume 3’ Box Set Dedicated to 2000s Output

Def Leppard continued the deep dive into their catalog Friday with the release of Volume 3, a box set that collects their three 2000s albums along with B-sides, demos, and unreleased recordings from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s vault.

The six-CD or nine-LP limited-edition set, out Friday, includes 2002’s X, the 2006 covers album Yeah!, and the 2008 LP Songs From the Sparkle Lounge, plus the bonus discs B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live.

Volume Three arrives two years after Def Leppard released the second volume — which focused on their Nineties catalog, from Adrenalize to Euphoria plus unreleased material — in June 2019. Volume One came out in 2018, while Def Leppard devoted 2020’s dive into their vault to a box set featuring their earliest, unreleased recordings.

Volume 3 Tracklist

X

Now Unbelievable You’re So Beautiful Everyday Long, Long Way to Go Four Letter Word Torn to Shreds Love Don’t Lie Gravity Cry Girl Like You Let Me Be the One Scar

Yeah!

20th Century Boy Rock On Hanging on the Telephone Waterloo Sunset Hell Raiser 10538 Overture Street Life Drive-In Saturday Little Bit of Love The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll No Matter What He’s Gonna Step on You Again Don’t Believe A Word Stay with Me

Songs From the Sparkle Lounge

Go Nine Lives C’mon C’mon Love Tomorrow Cruise Control Hallucinate Only the Good Die Young Bad Actress Come Undone Gotta Let it Go

B-Sides

Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now) Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go) Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track) 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side – Long Way to Go) Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo) Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo) Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version) Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version) Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo) Love – Piano Version

Yeah! Studio Covers

Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad Little Wing – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad Ziggy Stardust – B-Side – Slang Under My Wheels – B-Side – Goodbye Who Do You Love? – B-Side – Goodbye Rebel Rebel – B-Side – Now Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive How Does it Feel – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive) Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased) Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Stay With Me – B-Side Now

Yeah! Live