 Def Leppard Releases 'Volume 3' Box Set Dedicated to 2000s Output - Rolling Stone
Def Leppard Releases ‘Volume 3’ Box Set Dedicated to 2000s Output

Def Leppard continued the deep dive into their catalog Friday with Volume 3, a box set that collects their three 2000s albums.

Def Leppard continued the deep dive into their catalog Friday with the release of Volume 3, a box set that collects their three 2000s albums along with B-sides, demos, and unreleased recordings from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s vault.

The six-CD or nine-LP limited-edition set, out Friday, includes 2002’s X, the 2006 covers album Yeah!, and the 2008 LP Songs From the Sparkle Lounge, plus the bonus discs B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live.

Volume Three arrives two years after Def Leppard released the second volume — which focused on their Nineties catalog, from Adrenalize to Euphoria plus unreleased material — in June 2019. Volume One came out in 2018, while Def Leppard devoted 2020’s dive into their vault to a box set featuring their earliest, unreleased recordings.

Volume 3 Tracklist
X

  1. Now
  2. Unbelievable
  3. You’re So Beautiful
  4. Everyday
  5. Long, Long Way to Go
  6. Four Letter Word
  7. Torn to Shreds
  8. Love Don’t Lie
  9. Gravity
  10. Cry
  11. Girl Like You
  12. Let Me Be the One
  13. Scar

Yeah!

  1. 20th Century Boy
  2. Rock On
  3. Hanging on the Telephone
  4. Waterloo Sunset
  5. Hell Raiser
  6. 10538 Overture
  7. Street Life
  8. Drive-In Saturday
  9. Little Bit of Love
  10. The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll
  11. No Matter What
  12. He’s Gonna Step on You Again
  13. Don’t Believe A Word
  14. Stay with Me

Songs From the Sparkle Lounge

  1. Go 
  2. Nine Lives
  3. C’mon C’mon
  4. Love
  5. Tomorrow
  6. Cruise Control
  7. Hallucinate
  8. Only the Good Die Young
  9. Bad Actress
  10. Come Undone
  11. Gotta Let it Go

B-Sides

  1. Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now)
  2. Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)
  3. Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track)
  4. 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side – Long Way to Go)
  5. Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)
  6. Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo)
  7. Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go
  8. Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)
  9. Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
  10. Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version
  11. Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
  12. Love – Piano Version
  13.  

Yeah! Studio Covers

  1. Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked
  2. You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
  3. Little Wing – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
  4. Ziggy Stardust – B-Side – Slang
  5. Under My Wheels – B-Side – Goodbye
  6. Who Do You Love? – B-Side – Goodbye
  7. Rebel Rebel – B-Side – Now
  8. Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
  9. Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
  10. Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  11. How Does it Feel – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
  12. Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)
  13. Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  14. Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  15. American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  16. Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  17. Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  18. When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  19. Stay With Me – B-Side Now

Yeah! Live

  1. Elected – B-Side Heaven Is
  2. Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  3. No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
  4. Rock On – Live 2006
  5. Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
  6. Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight
  7. 20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
  8. All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track

