Def Leppard Releases ‘Volume 3’ Box Set Dedicated to 2000s Output

Def Leppard continued the deep dive into their catalog Friday with the release of Volume 3, a box set that collects their three 2000s albums along with B-sides, demos, and unreleased recordings from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s vault.
The six-CD or nine-LP limited-edition set, out Friday, includes 2002’s X, the 2006 covers album Yeah!, and the 2008 LP Songs From the Sparkle Lounge, plus the bonus discs B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live.
Volume Three arrives two years after Def Leppard released the second volume — which focused on their Nineties catalog, from Adrenalize to Euphoria plus unreleased material — in June 2019. Volume One came out in 2018, while Def Leppard devoted 2020’s dive into their vault to a box set featuring their earliest, unreleased recordings.
Volume 3 Tracklist
X
- Now
- Unbelievable
- You’re So Beautiful
- Everyday
- Long, Long Way to Go
- Four Letter Word
- Torn to Shreds
- Love Don’t Lie
- Gravity
- Cry
- Girl Like You
- Let Me Be the One
- Scar
Yeah!
- 20th Century Boy
- Rock On
- Hanging on the Telephone
- Waterloo Sunset
- Hell Raiser
- 10538 Overture
- Street Life
- Drive-In Saturday
- Little Bit of Love
- The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll
- No Matter What
- He’s Gonna Step on You Again
- Don’t Believe A Word
- Stay with Me
Songs From the Sparkle Lounge
- Go
- Nine Lives
- C’mon C’mon
- Love
- Tomorrow
- Cruise Control
- Hallucinate
- Only the Good Die Young
- Bad Actress
- Come Undone
- Gotta Let it Go
B-Sides
- Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now)
- Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)
- Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track)
- 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side – Long Way to Go)
- Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)
- Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo)
- Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go
- Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)
- Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
- Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version
- Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
- Love – Piano Version
-
Yeah! Studio Covers
- Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
- Little Wing – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
- Ziggy Stardust – B-Side – Slang
- Under My Wheels – B-Side – Goodbye
- Who Do You Love? – B-Side – Goodbye
- Rebel Rebel – B-Side – Now
- Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
- Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
- Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- How Does it Feel – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
- Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)
- Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Stay With Me – B-Side Now
Yeah! Live
- Elected – B-Side Heaven Is
- Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Rock On – Live 2006
- Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
- Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight
- 20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
- All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track