Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Announce Rescheduled Summer Stadium Tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will embark on their long-delayed North American tour this summer. The trek, dubbed the Stadium Tour, will kick off in Atlanta on June 16 and conclude in Las Vegas on Sept. 9.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the tour will include previously announced stops alongside five new dates. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Poison will open all shows. Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement. “It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

Mötley Crüe added, “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”

In 2019, Elliott spoke to Rolling Stone about how the tour came to be. “To be in stadiums, you really need to pair up. We’re trying to turn these shows into a mini-festival,” Elliott said. “When you think about Joan Jett opening up the night, and then Poison going on and then us and Mötley following them, it’s an event. It really is. And we’re all from the same genre. Most people that like that kind of thing saw us day after day on MTV in the Eighties. Our journeys have gone in different directions since then, but synchronicity pulls us back together once again. It’s a celebration of that whole kind of vibe.”

Last year, Def Leppard unveiled Volume 3 — a box set containing three albums released in the 2000s, B-sides, demos, and unreleased recordings from the band’s vault. The six-CD set included 2002’s X, the 2006 covers album Yeah!, and 2008’s Songs From the Sparkle Lounge, plus the bonus discs B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. Volume 3 arrived two years after Def Leppard released Volume 2 — which focused on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inductees’ Nineties catalog — in June 2019. Volume 1 dropped in 2018, while a box set featuring the band’s earliest, unreleased recordings was released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe recently sold their entire recorded music catalog to BMG that included the band’s nine studio albums, as well as several live albums and compilation sets. Drummer Tommy Lee found renewed interest in the story behind his stolen sex tape with Pamela Anderson via Hulu’s acclaimed Pam & Tommy, while bassist Nikki Sixx got himself entangled in a feud with Eddie Vedder after calling Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history.”

The Stadium Tour Dates

Thursday, June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Saturday, June 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, June 19 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, June 22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Friday, June 24 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

Saturday, June 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, June 30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

Tuesday, July 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Friday, July 8 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sunday, July 10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Tuesday July 12 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Friday, July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

Sunday, July 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Tuesday, July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, July 21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Friday, August 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Saturday, August 6 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Monday, August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Wednesday, August 10 – Orchard Park, NY @ Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Sunday, August 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday, August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday, August 19 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sunday, August 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Monday, August 22 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Thursday, August 25 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 27 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Wednesday, August 31 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Friday, September 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sunday, September 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Wednesday, September 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Friday, September 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium