Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison Announce 2021 Makeup Dates for Stadium Tour

Three weeks after postponing their summer Stadium Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have announced makeup dates for 2021.
“All tickets will be honored for the new dates,” they wrote in a message to fans. “If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”
The tour now begins June 19th, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, and wraps up September 12th, 2021 in San Diego, California.
In a recent interview with the radio station 95.5 KLOS, Crüe drummer Tommy Lee spoke about the band’s plans for the tour. “Nikki [Sixx] and I had spent — Jesus! — several months designing the Stadium Tour, he said. “So all that stuff is sitting in a ginormous warehouse. And the only I can tell you is that it’s insane. You give us a ginormous place that seats between 40 and 60 thousand people with no roof on it, alls I can say is we had a blast designing this. It’s one of those where people are gonna walk out going, like, ‘What the hell just happened here?'”
Mötley Crüe have not toured since the conclusion of their Final Tour in 2015. They swore that would be their last tour, and even claimed to sign an alleged “Cessation of Touring” agreement that made it legally binding. (No document was ever unveiled.) But like Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher and many before them, they have gone back on their word.
“We all get to the end game different ways,” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone in late 2019. “We got to ours by sticking together and pacing it a certain way. They got to their end game — if it is even the end — by going away and coming back with a big bang. We never had the benefit of a big bang because we never went away. Everybody has their own different story, but unless you go down in a plane crash, nothing is ever that final.”
Per Live Nation policy, fans who wish to get a refund for the show have 30 days to redeem, with more info available at Live Nation’s refund page.
The Stadium Tour Dates
June 19th, 2021 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium
June 21st – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark
June 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium
June 26th – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 27th – Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium
July 3rd – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field
July 6th – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium
July 8th – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium
July 10th – Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park
July 13th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park
July 15th, Flushing, New York @ Citi Field
July 17th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park
July 18th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park
July 20th – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 22nd – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 7th – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field
August 9th – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 12th – Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field
August 15th – Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park
August 17th – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
August 20th – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
August 22nd – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
August 24th – Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium
August 28th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park
August 29th – Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field
September 3rd – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium
September 4th – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium
September 7th – Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park
September 10th – San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park