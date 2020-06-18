Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison Announce 2021 Makeup Dates for Stadium Tour

Three weeks after postponing their summer Stadium Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have announced makeup dates for 2021.

“All tickets will be honored for the new dates,” they wrote in a message to fans. “If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

The tour now begins June 19th, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, and wraps up September 12th, 2021 in San Diego, California.

In a recent interview with the radio station 95.5 KLOS, Crüe drummer Tommy Lee spoke about the band’s plans for the tour. “Nikki [Sixx] and I had spent — Jesus! — several months designing the Stadium Tour, he said. “So all that stuff is sitting in a ginormous warehouse. And the only I can tell you is that it’s insane. You give us a ginormous place that seats between 40 and 60 thousand people with no roof on it, alls I can say is we had a blast designing this. It’s one of those where people are gonna walk out going, like, ‘What the hell just happened here?'”

Mötley Crüe have not toured since the conclusion of their Final Tour in 2015. They swore that would be their last tour, and even claimed to sign an alleged “Cessation of Touring” agreement that made it legally binding. (No document was ever unveiled.) But like Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher and many before them, they have gone back on their word.

“We all get to the end game different ways,” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone in late 2019. “We got to ours by sticking together and pacing it a certain way. They got to their end game — if it is even the end — by going away and coming back with a big bang. We never had the benefit of a big bang because we never went away. Everybody has their own different story, but unless you go down in a plane crash, nothing is ever that final.”

Per Live Nation policy, fans who wish to get a refund for the show have 30 days to redeem, with more info available at Live Nation’s refund page.

The Stadium Tour Dates

June 19th, 2021 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

June 21st – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

June 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

June 26th – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 27th – Orlando, Florida @ Camping World Stadium

July 3rd – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Field

July 6th – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

July 8th – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10th – Detroit, Michigan @ Comerica Park

July 13th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Citizens Bank Park

July 15th, Flushing, New York @ Citi Field

July 17th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

July 18th – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

July 20th – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 22nd – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 7th – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field

August 9th – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 12th – Buffalo, New York @ New Era Field

August 15th – Atlanta, Georgia @ SunTrust Park

August 17th – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

August 20th – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

August 22nd – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

August 24th – Kansas City, Missouri @ Kauffman Stadium

August 28th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Miller Park

August 29th – Chicago, Illinois @ Wrigley Field

September 3rd – Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

September 4th – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium

September 7th – Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park

September 10th – San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park