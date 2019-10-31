Watch Deerhunter Record 13-Minute Song ‘Timebends’ in Studio Video

Deerhunter are celebrating Halloween with an epic 13-minute new song titled “Timebends,” the band’s first new music since their latest LP Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? arrived in January.

The Atlanta band recorded “Timebends” in one night and in one take at Brooklyn, New York’s Bunker Studio on September 12th, with Deerhunter applying minimal overdubs to the lengthy opus that they recorded direct to tape.

“Timebends” opens with a winding piano melody and swirling guitars before singer Bradford Cox enters the fray. “I was made this way/The future is ours/ I’m a Superman, and you are my arch/And I’ll be this way/When you are in your grave/Don’t test me/I’m dangerous,” Cox sings on the track.

At the track’s six-minute mark, it unfurls into a psychedelic jam — complete with drum solo — until the 10-minute mark, when “Timebends” twists back to Cox’s verses.

The video, which finds Deerhunter recording the track during the New York studio session, ends with Cox explaining the meaning of “Timebends” to his bandmates. “Timebends” is also available to stream on digital music services.

“Timebends” lands a day before Cox releases Myths 004, a collaborative EP with singer and Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? co-producer Cate Le Bon; the pair previously released the EP’s single “Secretary.”

Cox and Le Bon wrote and recorded the 7-song release in a week in Marfa, Texas, in April 2018. “Marfa is an extraordinary town,” Le Bon said in a statement. “It feels like nothing else exists when you’re in it, which is both comforting and unnerving.”