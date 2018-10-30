Deerhunter Detail New Album ‘Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?’

Deerhunter have announced a new album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? The Atlanta indie rockers’ eighth LP overall, it’s due out January 18th on 4AD, and you can hear opening track “Death in Midsummer” right now.

This is Deerhunter’s first full-length release since 2015’s excellent Fading Frontier. (Earlier this year, they released a tour-only EP, Double Dream of Spring, in a limited cassette run of 300.) In a press release, the 10-track, 37-minute LP is described as “an album out of time” and “a science fiction album about the present,” both of which sound promising.

“Death in Midsummer” is a soft, eerie, Bowie-ish ballad featuring harpsichord from Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon — who is also credited as one of four producers on the album (along with Ben H. Allen III, Ben Etter and the band) — and a ripping fuzz guitar solo. “Come on down from that cloud, and cast your fears aside/You’re all here and there, and there’s nothing inside,” sings leader Bradford Cox. In the stark, lovely video, which you can watch below, Cox roams an empty desert highway and swings from a tree in a yellow sundress.

“From the opening harpsichord and piano figures of ‘Death in Midsummer,’ it is impossible to tell where the record came from,” the band says in a press relase. “Is ‘No One’s Sleeping’ an outtake of an aborted Kinks recording session in 1977 Berlin with Eno producing? No. That is nostalgia. If there is one thing Deerhunter are making clear it is that they have exhausted themselves with that toxic concept.” Well, okay, then!

Deerhunter are about to launch a South American tour, and they’ll return to the U.S. for a month of shows beginning in February. In the meantime, you can listen to “Death in Midsummer,” try and spin their classic 2008 LP Microcastle without falling for the trap of nostalgia, and otherwise prepare yourselves for Deerhunter’s view of the weird era, continued, that we’re all living in these days.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Track List

Death in Midsummer

No One’s Sleeping

Greenpoint Gothic

Element

What Happens to People?

Détournement

Futurism

Tarnung

Plains

Nocturne

Deerhunter Tour Dates

SUN 11/04 Sao Paolo, Balaclava Festival

THU 11/08 Santiago, Blondie

SAT 11/10 Santiago, Fauna Primavera

SUN 11/11 Buenos Aires, Personal Fest

TUE 11/13 Quito, La Ideal

WED 11/14 Lima, Sala Raimondi

THU 1/17 Los Angeles, Lodge Room

MON 1/21 Osaka, Bigcat (with Gang Gang Dance)

TUE 1/22 Nagoya, Electric Ladyland

WED 1/23 Tokyo, O-East

FRI 2/15 Nashville, Cannery Ballroom (with Fay Webster)

MON 2/18 Cleveland, Mahall’s 20 Lanes (with Mary Lattimore)

TUE 2/19 Detroit, El Club (with Mary Lattimore)

THU 2/21 Toronto, Danforth Music Hall (with Mary Lattimore)

FRI 2/22 Montreal, Le National (with Mary Lattimore)

SAT 2/23 New Haven, Connecticut, College Street Music Hall (with Mary Lattimore)

SUN 2/24 Boston, Royale (with Mary Lattimore)

WED 2/27 Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel (with Mary Lattimore, L’Rain)

FRI 3/01 Philadelphia, Union Transfer (with L’Rain)

SAT 3/02 Washington, D.C., 9:30 Club (with L’Rain)

SUN 3/03 Baltimore, Ottobar

TUE 3/05 Pittsburgh, Mr. Small’s Theatre (with L’Rain)

WED 3/06 Louisville, Headliner’s Music Hall (with L’Rain)

FRI 3/08 Savannah, Georgia, Savannah Stopover Music Festival