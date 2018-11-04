Josh Fauver, Former Deerhunter Bassist, Dead at 39

Josh Fauver, the former Deerhunter member who served as bassist during the Georgia band’s ascension to indie rock stardom, has died at the age of 39.

Deerhunter revealed on social media that Fauver had died; a representative for the band confirmed the death. No cause of death was announced.

“Very difficult times now,” Deerhunter wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the band – Fauver included – in their formative years.

Fauver played bass in Deerhunter from 2005 – he joined the band after Justin Bosworth, Deerhunter’s original bassist, died in 2004 from injuries he sustained in a skateboarding accident – through 2012, and played on four of the band’s albums: The 2005 debut Turn It Up Faggot, 2007’s Cryptograms, 2008’s double LP Microcastle/Weird Era Cont. and 2010’s Halcyon Digest.

Fauver is also credited as co-writer on the Microcastle highlight “Nothing Ever Happened,” which he penned alongside frontman Bradford Cox.

After touring in support of Halcyon Digest, Fauver parted ways with Deerhunter. “Josh Fauver, the longtime bass player, not the original bass player, but the longest running bass player, for unknown reasons that have not been explained to me, just… didn’t want to be in the band anymore for personal reasons, which I’m not privy to. There was no animosity or acrimony,” Cox told Bomb Magazine (via BrooklynVegan).

In addition to his tenure with Deerhunter, Fauver also played in the bands Electrosleep International and S.I.D.S.