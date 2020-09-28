Deerhoof Drop Surprise New Covers Album, ‘Love-Lore’

Following a listening party on Monday, Deerhoof dropped a surprise new album, Love-Lore, via Joyful Noise Recordings.

Love-Lore was recorded live in the studio over a single afternoon at Rivington Rehearsal Studios in New York City. The album contains a medley of 43 covers, which range from the Velvet Underground to Krzysztof Penderecki.

Muindi Fanuel Muindi wrote an essay to accompany the release, while Benjamin Piekut wrote the liner notes. “Deerhoof is not the future of music and doesn’t want to be — they simply want to embrace you, here and now, in the present,” Muindi wrote. “Love-Lore is a funeral for futures obliterated by projections from a toxic past.”

Love-Lore marks the band’s second album this year, following Future Teenage Cave Artists. It’s currently available for free on Bandcamp, Joyful Noise and their website. A limited-edition poster with artwork by bassist/vocalist Satomi Matsuzaki, the tracklist and Muindi’s essay are for sale.

Love-Lore Tracklist

In All Languages (Ornette Coleman)

Excerpt From Spatial Serenade (J.d. Robb)

Macrosolutions to Megaproblems (Voivod)

Earthlight (Earl Kim)

Knight Rider (Stu Phillips)

Ohio Bell (Raymond Scott)

Music tor Renaissance Instruments (Mauricio Kagel)

Electric Avenue (Eddie Grant)

“Cars” (Gary Numan)

Kontakte (Karlheinz Stockhausen)

Wonderful (The Beach Boys)

Star Trek: Balance of Terror (Gerald Fried)

All Fours (Pauline Oliveros)

Rainbow Connection (Paul Williams)

For Ann (Rising) (James Tenney)

Oscillations (Silver Apples)

Driven to Tears (The Police)

We Are the Robots (Kraftwerk)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (John Williams)

Patterns in a Chromatic Field (Morton Feldman)

They Dwell on Other Planes (Sun Ra)

Unfunky Ufo (Parliament)

Space Talk (Asha Puthli)

Ottave Comandamento: Corri Veloce (Ennio Morricone)

Homily for Snare Drum (Milton Babbitt)

Song for a Future Generation (The B52s)

Mechanical Accordion (Sofia Gubaidulina)

O Astronauta (Vinicius De Moraes & Baden Powell)

Do You Know the Way to San Jose? (Dionne Warwick)

Of Flying Cars and the Declining Rate of Profit (David Graeber)

Improvisation (Derek Bailey)

The Jetsons (William Hanna & Hoyt Curtin)

C-m=b05 (Anthony Braxton)

Shadows for Contrabass Solo (Gyorgy Kurtag)

The Perking Coffee Pot (Eric Siday)

Variations Aldous Huxley In Memoriam (Igor Stravinsky)

Pulsar (Caetano Veloso)

Uno Espressione (Luigi Nono)

Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima (Krzysztof Penderecki)

Empty Words (John Cage)

Drip Music (George Brecht)

All Tomorrow’s Parties (The Velvet Underground)

Example #22 (Laurie Anderson)