Deerhoof Mull Humanity’s Big Goodbye on New Song ”Farewell’ Symphony’

Avant-garde indie stalwarts Deerhoof unveiled a boisterous new track, “‘Farewell’ Symphony” from their upcoming album, Future Teenage Cave Artists, out May 29th via Joyful Noise Recordings.

“‘Farewell’ Symphony” is a frenetic cut, but Deerhoof expertly control the chaos as clattering drums, grizzly guitar riffs and singer Satomi Matsuzaki’s airy vocals combine into a mesmerizing freakout. The song borrows its title from Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 45, also known as the “Farewell” Symphony, and Deerhoof’s video for their track is a supercut of six performances of the original “Farewell” Symphony’s final movement, during which the musicians are instructed to leave the stage one by one.

Deerhoof drummer Greg Saunier said of the relation between Haydn’s symphony and the band’s new song: “A dream that once each living thing is done in by capitalism, all of the dead reunite for one big final bow. Species of plants or animals, arts/educational/political systems meant to help people, and music scenes are all among the extinctions.”

Future Teenage Cave Artists marks Deerhoof’s first album since 2017’s Mountain Moves, and “‘Farewell’ Symphony” follows previously released singles, “The Loved Ones” and the LP’s title track. Later Monday, April 20th, Deerhoof will preview Future Teenage Cave Artists in a virtual listening party on YouTube where fans will be able to hear the album in full and chat with the band via Skype after the stream ends. The listening party will start at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.