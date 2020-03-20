Alien Astronaut Wanders Around Earth in Deep Purple’s ‘Throw My Bones’ Video

A visitor from a far-off place wanders through the modern world in the new video for Deep Purple’s “Throw My Bones,” the first single off of the band’s upcoming album, Whoosh!, out June 12th.

“Throw My Bones” finds the hard-rock pioneers in fine form, mixing crunchy riffs and heavy drums with eerie synth trails, as frontman Ian Gillan ponders the fate of the world, singing, “All I’ve got is what I need/ The bets are off, as far as I can see/ Why should I walk into the great unknown/When I can sit here, and throw my bones?”

Per a statement, the accompanying video for “Throw My Bones” is described as “an invitation to take a step back and see the bigger picture. It’s a call to observe the planet, and take action.” In the clip, an astronaut falls to Earth from space and wanders through a nameless city, and then out into nature, silently observing both the chaos and quiet of the world around him. His journey ends when he arrives in the desert, begins to strip off his spacesuit, and then dissolves into the air.

Whoosh! marks Deep Purple’s 21st album and follows their 2017 effort, Infinite. The LP was produced by Bob Ezrin, and a deluxe edition will come with a one-hour film of bassist Roger Glover in conversation with Ezrin, as well as video of the band’s full performance at 2017’s Hellfest.