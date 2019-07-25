Deep Purple, Simon & Garfunkel Highlight ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Soundtrack

Deep Purple, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Paul Revere & the Raiders, the Bob Seger System and Vanilla Fudge highlight the upcoming soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The filmmaker hand-curated the Sixties-centric album, out July 26th via Columbia Records, which collects 22 songs and nine era-specific radio advertisements.

The LP, available digitally and on CD and vinyl, also features rock, pop and soul tracks from Chad & Jeremy, Roy Head & the Traits, the Vintage Callers, Buchanan Brothers, the Box Tops, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Los Bravos, Dee Clark, Robert Corff, Jose Feliciano, Maurice Jarre and I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni.

Several vinyl editions of the album will be available: On release weekend, Hollywood’s Amoeba Records and Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema will sell a “small-batch limited-edition” LP. Other wide release versions will follow this fall, including a deluxe 220-gram heavyweight “tequila sunrise” colored vinyl gatefold package (including several posters and a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood map), an indie retail exclusive orange vinyl gatefold (featuring a poster and map) and a standard vinyl (including the map).

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — which follows Tarantino’s 2015 film, The Hateful Eight — hits theaters on July 26th. The feature boasts an all-star cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Al Pacino.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Soundtrack Track List

1. “Treat Her Right” – Roy Head & The Traits

2. “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man – The Bob Seger System

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

3. “Hush” – Deep Purple

4. “Mug Root Beer Advertisement”

5. “Hector” – The Village Callers

6. “Son of a Lovin’ Man” – Buchanan Brothers

7. “Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course” (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) – Chad & Jeremy

8. “Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement”

9. “Good Thing” – Paul Revere & The Raiders

10. “Hungry” – Paul Revere & the Raiders

11. “Choo Choo Train” – The Box Tops

12. “Jenny Take a Ride” – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

13. “Kentucky Woman” – Deep Purple

14. “The Circle Game” – Buffy Sainte-Marie

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. “Mrs. Robinson” – Simon & Garfunkel

16. “Numero Uno Advertisement”

17. “Bring a Little Lovin'” – Los Bravos

18. “Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement”

19. “Vagabond High School Reunion”

20. “KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report”

21. “The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action”

22. “Hey Little Girl” – Dee Clark

23. “Summer Blonde Advertisement”

24. “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” – Neil Diamond

25. “Don’t Chase Me Around” (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) – Robert Corff

26. “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” – Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

27. “California Dreamin'” – Jose Feliciano

28. “Dinamite Jim (English Version)” – I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

29. “You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit)” – Vanilla Fudge

30. “Miss Lily Langtry” (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) – Maurice Jarre

31. “KHJ Batman Promotion”