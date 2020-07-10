Hear Deep Purple’s Sprightly New Song ‘Nothing at All’

Deep Purple have released their new song “Nothing at All,” the third single from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band’s upcoming 21st album Whoosh!

The sprightly new track finds Ian Gillan and company playfully tackling the concept of nothingness — both philosophically and as a course of action. It also as serves as a criticism of the damage humans have done to the Earth: “And the junk that sails out seven seas/Is very nearly up to my knees.”

“When I hear about the doom and gloom/It’s around the corner and coming soon,” Gillan sings. “It’s nothing at all/And the old lady smiles/It’s nothing at all/Then she blew all the leaves off my tree.”

A concept album of sorts, “Nothing at All” follows previous sci-fi-minded Whoosh! singles “Throw My Bones” and “Man Alive.”

The arrival of the Bob Ezrin-produced Whoosh! was originally scheduled for June, but the coronavirus pandemic and other production line issues forced the postponement of the LP until August 7th.

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction … well, not exactly in this case; more cause and effect, where the latter is often greater than the former,” frontman Ian Gillan said in a statement. “Distribution lines (the physical sales of CDs, vinyl, cassettes (?) etc) and retail outlets are closed until the Dreaded Lurgy gets indigestion. Therefore, as there are still so many of us who love to hold a new record in our hands, and following advice from our magnificent label, we have decided to delay the release of Whoosh! until August.”