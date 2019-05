Deep Purple Bring Long Goodbye Tour Back to U.S. With Fall Dates

Deep Purple will bring their Long Goodbye Tour back to the U.S. this autumn with 33 new dates.

The Rock Hall-inducted metal legends will kick off the next leg September 3rd in Riverside, California and circle the U.S. before concluding six weeks later in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Check out the band’s site for ticket and VIP package information.

Deep Purple – comprised of singer Ian Gillan, guitarist Steve Moore, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice and keyboardist Don Alrey – launched their Long Goodbye tour, which the band advertised as possibly their last big jaunt, in May 2017. So far, the tour has spanned eight legs and 120 gigs not including the upcoming slate.

Deep Purple Tour Dates

September 3 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

September 6 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

September 7 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

September 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

September 10 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 13 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

September 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

September 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

September 17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

September 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

September 20 – Shawnee, OK @ FireLake Arena

September 21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Joint at Hard Rock

September 23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

September 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

September 26 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

September 27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre

September 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

September 30 – Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson Hall

October 2 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

October 4 – Monticello, NY @ Resorts World Catskills Epicenter

October 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 6 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

October 8 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 9 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

October 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

October 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

October 15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 16 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

October 18 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

October 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory