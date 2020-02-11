The Decemberists Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

The Decemberists have announced a 20th-anniversary tour; titled “20 Years Before The Mast,” the trek will be supported by Fruit Bats.

The Oregon band will kick off the summer trek in Missoula, Montana, on July 28th. They’ll make stops along the West Coast — including an evening at the Wiltern in Los Angeles — making their way to the East, where they’ll perform at New York’s Central Park SummerStage on August 20th. The tour will conclude a day later at the Ryman in Nashville.

“Twenty years ago, in a basement practice space in Portland, Oregon, a bunch of musicians threw together under the name The December Brides, a name that lasted only a few hours before it was marginally improved to The Decemberists,” frontman Colin Meloy said in a statement.

“In the intervening years, that band has made nine records, six EPs, innumerable singles, a board game, and enough T-shirts, hoodies and onesies to clothe a continent,” he continued. “On such occasions, it seems fitting to throw some kind of party. And so we’re heading out on the road to celebrate the work we’ve made over the last two decades — playing the hits, naturally, but digging into the deep cuts as well.”

The Decemberists released their last album, I’ll Be Your Girl, in 2018. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m local time.

The Decemberists Tour Dates

July 28 — KettleHouse Amphitheater @ Missoula, MT

July 29 — Paramount Theater @ Seattle, WA

July 31 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR

August 1 — Edgefield @ Troutdale, OR

August 3 — 8/3 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

August 4 — The Wiltern @ Los Angeles, CA

August 6 — Gallivan Center-Twilight Concert Series @ Salt Lake City, UT

August 7 — The Mission Ballroom @ Denver, CO

August 8 — CrossroadsKC @ Kansas City, MO

August 10 — Surly Brewing Co @ Minneapolis, MN

August 11 — Auditorium Theatre @ Chicago, IL

August 14 — Roy Thompson Hall @ Toronto, ON

August 15 — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards @ La Fayette, NY

August 16 — Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts @ Vienna, VA

August 18 — The Met Philadelphia @ Philadelphia, PA

August 19 — The Boch Center-Shubert Theatre @ Boston, MA

August 20 — Central Park SummerStage @ New York, NY

August 22 — Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN