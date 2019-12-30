Debbie Harry on Life in Blondie and Beyond

Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein recently dropped by SiriusXM’s studio for a freewheeling, career-spanning interview on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, with host Brian Hiatt. They touched on their early days (Harry briefly sang in a wispy folk-rock band), New York in the Seventies, the band’s key influences (including the Shangri-Las), the making of their hits (“Heart of Glass” was more influenced by Kraftwerk than disco, they say), and the revelations in Harry’s memoir, Face It, among many other topics. They also discussed what it was like to be in a high-profile relationship in the band’s early days. “If we were smart,” Stein jokes, “we would have cashed in like Kim and Kanye.”

