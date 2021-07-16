Debbie Gibson Drops Video for Disco Banger ‘One Step Closer’

Debbie Gibson has shared the new video for “One Step Closer,” the opening track from the pop singer’s upcoming album The Body Remembers, Gibson’s first LP of original music in 20 years.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about her comeback in June, Gibson said of the disco banger “One Step Closer,” “I love the throwback style of Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue. I love those girls. I miss Donna Summer. I think we all do.”

During the video, Gibson is seen walking around in Las Vegas, the site of her residency with New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre; their updated version of “Lost in Your Eyes” also appears on The Body Remembers, due out August 20th via Stargirl Records.

Gibson wrote the majority of The Body Remembers during lockdown. “I was writing both upbeats and ballads, but I was gravitating toward the upbeats just because everybody needs that energy shift now. Pop music does that — it shifts energy,” Gibson told Rolling Stone. “That’s where the title comes from — the body remembers all the visceral moments tied to your favorite pop songs.”

The Body Remembers Tracklist

One Step Closer

Runway

Love Don’t Care

The Body Remembers

Lost in Your Eyes, the Duet With Joey McIntyre

Strings

Legendary

Freedom ft. ASHBA

Girls Night Out #VegasVibe Remix

Dance 4U

What Are We Gonna Do

LuvU2Much

Red Carpet Ready

Tell Me Love

Me Not Loving You