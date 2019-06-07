Song You Need To Know: Deb Never, ‘Ugly’

At its outset, Deb Never’s “Ugly” is a straightforward sad song. The up-and-coming L.A. (via Washington) artist opens the track with somber pianos, and a simple sentiment: “You don’t want me, I don’t you.” Then the drums kick in.

Produced by Dylan Brady, “Ugly” builds on itself, introducing a stuttering beat, layered vocals and woozy synths — all of which make sense when considering Deb Never’s affiliation with the avant garde electronic collective WeDidIt, home to producers like Shlohmo, RL Grime and Ryan Hemsworth. It’s one of only a handful of songs the singer has released (her debut project is on the way), but it’s a remarkably assured effort; confident in its (somber) tone, with just enough unexpected elements, like guitar solo crescendo to close,to make sure it creeps up on any unsuspecting listeners.