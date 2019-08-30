 Deb Never’s ‘Swimming’ is a Sad and Severe Banger – Rolling Stone
Deb Never’s ‘Swimming’ is a Sad and Severe Banger

Just the right song for your Labor Day Weekend

Deb Never's 'House on Wheels' EP was released on Friday

Deb Never‘s “Swimming” is brutally direct. “Treat me like you give a fuck about me now / If I ever let up, will you hold it down,” Never sings to open the song. Her only companion is a lone, somber guitar riff. Then, as if to slightly puncture the melodramatic air, frenetic drums courtesy of Dylan Brady’s (member of the fantastic 100 gecs) suddenly arrive to add a semblance of chaos to the dourness.

“Swimming” is built on a sense of propulsion underscored by immediate breaks. Drums drop out as quickly as they appear. Small glitches and ghastly, reverbed ad-libs float in and out. The only constant for the two-minute song is Never’s raw voice and the simple, affecting riff, both asking all of the hard questions and providing none of the answers.

“‘Swimming’ was the last song that I made on this EP,” Deb told Rolling Stone. Her first project, House on Wheels, was released today via WEDIDIT. “After all these songs got made I obviously kind of paved a way, kind of had a better idea of exactly how to go about making these type of songs. So I made the riff. I wrote the song by myself with the guitar riff and then I brought it to Dylan [Brady] like ‘Yo, this idea, let’s make this.’ So I played the riff for him and then he added the drums, did his magic.”

“Dylan’s a wizard,” Never continued. “He’s so easy to work with and he’s so fast. He’s really efficient. You’ll tell him an idea and he somehow just gets it immediately. I don’t know if that’s like for everyone, but I just find that with him it’s like a really good synergy there.”

