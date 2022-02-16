 Hear Death Cab For Cutie Cover Yoko Ono's 'Waiting for the Sunrise' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lobbyists Are Donating to GOP Election Deniers Even After Their Companies Pledged to Stop Giving
Home Music Music News

Hear Death Cab For Cutie Cover Yoko Ono’s ‘Waiting for the Sunrise’

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono will be released on the artist’s 89th birthday

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Death Cab For Cutie has released a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1973 track, “Waiting for the Sunrise,” which is included on Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono, an upcoming tribute album honoring the groundbreaking artist curated by frontman Ben Gibbard. The album, scheduled for release Feb. 18, coincides with Ono’s 89th birthday.

“Waiting for the Sunrise” appeared on Ono’s album Approximately Infinite Universe. While Ono’s original is angular and upbeat, Gibbard and crew give the song a distinctly Death Cab emotive indie rock flair.

In January, two contributions to the compilation — David Byrne and Yo La Tengo’s rendition of “Who Has Seen the Wind?”, and Japanese Breakfast’s version of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” — were released.

Ocean Child also features contributions from artists including Sharon Van Etten (“Toyboat”), the Flaming Lips (“Mrs. Lennon”), and Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields (“Listen, the Snow Is Falling”). Gibbard and music journalist Jenny Eliscu will also release an eponymous podcast about the compilation, with interviews from musicians featured on the album discussing the impact of Ono’s music and art.

Gibbard said the record was born out of both love and frustration. “As an advocate, the tallest hurdle to clear has always been the public’s ignorance as to the breadth of Yoko’s work,” he said in a statement. “She has consistently created melodies as memorable as those of best pop writers. As a lyricist, she has always written with poignance, sophistication, and deep introspection.” He added: “It is my sincere hope that a new crop of Yoko Ono fans fall in love with her songwriting due in some small part to this album we have put together.”

In This Article: Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie, song announcement, Yoko Ono

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.