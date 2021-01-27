Watch Death Cab for Cutie’s Socially Distanced ‘Waterfalls’ Cover

Death Cab for Cutie hit Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night to perform a cover of TLC’s “Waterfalls,” a cut from their Georgia EP. The record is a collection of covers by artists from the titular state in celebration and support of the Democrats’ victory in the Georgia runoffs.

The band performed the 1994 song from their respective homes, turning the R&B jam into a more indie-fied track. Before you ask, Ben Gibbard does not attempt Left Eye’s legendary rap.

The band initially dropped the new EP in December on Bandcamp for a single day, raising $100,000 for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization. The album went wide in mid-January. “Fair Fight is grateful for the support of Death Cab for Cutie in our fight for free and fair elections in Georgia and nationwide,” Abrams said in a statement. “The Georgia EP helps tell the story of Georgia just as their contributions have helped us write the next chapter.”

The Georgia EP also includes covers by the likes of R.E.M. (“Fall on Me”), Neutral Milk Hotel (“The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1”), Cat Power (“Metal Heart”), and the late Vic Chesnutt (“Flirted With You All My Life”).