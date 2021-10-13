Death Cab for Cutie Preview ‘The Photo Album’ Reissue With ‘Coney Island (Band Demo)’

Death Cab for Cutie have announced the release of The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition), marking the 20th anniversary of the album. It’s set to arrive digitally on October 29th via Barsuk Records and is available for preorder.

Along with the announcement, the band shared a previously demo of“Coney Island,” which Ben Gibbard described as “a Neil Young-stomp kind of thing” in a statement. Producer and then-band member Chris Walla took it in a different direction. “It’s very indicative of the process we were employing at that point, which was to deconstruct something and build it completely back up,” Gibbard added. “In that particular case, it made the song a lot more interesting and gave it a nice flavor and a loneliness that sits well on the album.”

The 35-track includes a newly remastered version of the original album on one disc along with the The Stability EP, which houses three bonus tracks that had originally been released with The Photo Album‘s first CD pressing. It also features Björk’s “All Is Full of Love” and the Stone Roses’ “I Wanna Be Adored” alongside previously unreleased tracks, rarities and UK B-sides as well as the band’s original demos for the album.

The reissue also comes in a limited edition LP + 12-inch EP version remastered for vinyl that drops in Spring 2022. The vinyl versions will come on clear 180-gram vinyl and is limited to 5000 copies.

The Photo Album (Deluxe Edition) Track List

[The Photo Album]

1. Steadier Footing

2. A Movie Script Ending

3. We Laugh Indoors

4. Information Travels Faster

5. Why You’d Want To Live Here

6. Blacking Out The Friction

7. I Was A Kaleidoscope

8. Styrofoam Plates

9. Coney Island

10. Debate Exposes Doubt

[The Stability EP]

11. 20th Century Towers

12. All Is Full Of Love

13. Stability

[Rarities & Unreleased Recordings]

14. Gridlock Caravans

15. Information Travels Faster (Alternate Lyric Demo)

16. I Wanna Be Adored (Live)

17. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Live)

18. We Laugh Indoors (Dub)

19. Debate Exposes Doubt (Acoustic)

20. A Movie Script Ending (Acoustic)

21. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Acoustic, Live on KEXP)

22. Corny Island (Studio Outtake)

23. We Laugh Indoors (UK Single Mix)

[Band Demos]

24. Steadier Footing (Acoustic Studio Outtake)

25. A Movie Script Ending (Band Demo)

26. We Laugh Indoors (Band Demo)

27. Information Travels Faster (Band Demo)

28. Why You’d Want To Live Here (Band Demo)

29. Blacking Out The Friction (Band Demo)

30. I Was A Kaleidoscope (Band Demo)

31. Styrofoam Plates (Band Demo)

32. Coney Island (Band Demo)

33. Debate Exposes Doubt (Band Demo)

34. 20th Century Towers (Band Demo)

35. Stable Song (Band Demo)