Death Cab for Cutie Extend Tour in Support of ‘Thank You for Today’

Jenny Lewis, Mitski, My Brightest Diamond, Car Seat Headrest or Lala Lala to serve as supporting act on select dates

Reporter

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Death Cab for Cutie will spend the summer on the road as the band continues to support their 2018 album Thank You for Today.

After the band’s previously announced spring trek concludes with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on April 15th and 16th, Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a 16-date summer jaunt that begins June 7th in Pittsburgh.

Jenny Lewis, Mitski, My Brightest Diamond, Car Seat Headrest or Lala Lala will serve as supporting act on selected dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting January 25th at the band’s website.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^
March 30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall ^
March 31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva ^
April 2 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^
April 3 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ^
April 4 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s ^
April 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion ^
April 7 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum ^
April 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum ^
April 10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall ^
April 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium ^
April 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
April 15 & 16 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ~
June 8 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
June 11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #
June 12 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne #
June 14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #
June 15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
June 18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #
June 20 – Toronto, ON @ TD Echo Beach #
June 21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #
June 22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
June 25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w/ support from Mitski)
July 7 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ~
July 8 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ~
July 9 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater ~
July 13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton EXPO Centre
August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ support from Car Seat Headrest)

^  support from My Brightest Diamond
# support from Jenny Lewis
~ support from Lala Lala

