Death Cab for Cutie Embrace Existential Angst on New Single ‘Roman Candles’

Indie rock band will release their 10th album, Asphalt Meadows, in September

Death Cab for Cutie have released a new single, “Roman Candles,” offering fans the first listen of the band’s upcoming 10th LP, Asphalt Meadows, out Sept. 16 via Atlantic. The distinctively heavy song, along with the rest of the album, was produced by John Congleton.

“‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet,” the band explained in a statement. “And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go.”

Frontman Benjamin Gibbard added, “The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.”

Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a U.S. headlining tour in support of Asphalt Meadows this fall. The trek kicks off Sept. 22 at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, and culminates with a two-night finale at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on Oct. 26 and 27. The tour will also feature support from Low and Yo La Tengo on select dates. Tour dates and complete ticket information, including various pre-sales, are available here.

Earlier this year, Gibbard curated Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, a tribute album honoring the groundbreaking artist. Death Cab for Cutie covered Ono’s 1973 track “Waiting for the Sunrise” for the collection.

The band’s last album, Thank You for Today, arrived in 2018.

Asphalt Meadows is available for pre-order now.

