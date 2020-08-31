 Death Cab for Cutie Announce 'Plans' Visual Album for 15th Anniversary - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next A Music Company Owned by a Pension Fund Is Making Nine-Figure Deals for Artist Catalogs
Home Music Music News

Death Cab for Cutie Announce ‘Plans’ Visual Album for 15th Anniversary

Band’s bassist Nick Harmer writes commemorative statement on Twitter

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
The band Death Cab For Cutie, from left, Jason McGerr(drums), Chris Walla (guitar/keyboards), Nick Harmer (bass) and Ben Gibbbard(guitar and vocals), pose in New York's Central park on August 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)

Death Cab for Cutie's major-label debut album 'Plans' will receive a visual album, 'Directions,' for its 15th anniversary.

Jim Cooper/AP

Death Cab for Cutie’s major label debut album Plans turns 15 this week, and to celebrate, the band has announced a short film titled Directions. The film will feature visuals for every song on the record, each by a different director.

“Fifteen years ago we made our major-label debut with our fifth studio album Plans. We told ourselves that it was just another album, that now being on Atlantic Records was no big deal, but it was and we knew it,” bassist Nick Harmer wrote in a statement on the band’s Twitter. “I think that’s why we chose the barn studio at Long View Farms in Massachusetts, during winter, to isolate ourselves from the pressure and our fears and just be able to focus on music. We weren’t expecting getting snowed in and that gave the experience a heaping tablespoon of The Shining, but in the end, we were able to shut out the world and make the album that came from our hearts, a promise to ourselves that no matter what came at us next, we would always remember our music comes first.”

Death Cab for Cutie will release Directions on Saturday, September 5th at 5:00 p.m. ET via their YouTube channel. The directors involved in the project have yet to be announced.

Along with the visual album, Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard has been airing a weekly (formerly daily) livestream series, performing songs from the band’s catalog as well as Postal Service tunes and covers. Gibbard has encouraged fans to donate to a different charity on each livestream, including Seattle’s Aurora Commons and — appropriately — the United States Postal Service.

In This Article: Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.