Death Cab for Cutie Honor Low’s Mimi Parker With ‘The Plan’ Cover

Death Cab for Cutie paid tribute to Mimi Parker, who died in November, with a cover of Low’s “The Plan.” The track was recorded after news of Parker’s death and was accompanied by a statement from Death Cab for Cutie, who said the song was one of their favorites.

“We were incredibly saddened by Mimi Parker’s passing this past November and we believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs,” wrote the band. “‘The Plan’ is presented here as a tribute to Mimi.”

The cover is part of an acoustic singles version of the song "Pepper," which appears on Asphalt Meadows.

Their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows was released last fall via Atlantic Records; the new acoustic version is out March 10.

Parker, whose vocals and minimalist drumming helped define the “slowcore” band Low, died following a battle with ovarian cancer. Her husband, Low frontman Alan Sparhawk, confirmed the news on social media, “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but… She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”