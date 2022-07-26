 Watch Death Cab For Cutie Perform 'Here to Forever' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Death Cab For Cutie Face Impermanence With ‘Here to Forever’ on ‘Colbert’

Song will appear on the band’s forthcoming LP, Asphalt Meadows

Death Cab For Cutie stopped by The Late Show to perform their recent single, “Here to Forever.” The indie rock band offered a straight-forward, high-energy performance of the track, which arrived earlier this month alongside a music video written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs.

“It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times,” Gibbard recently explained of the track. “It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

“Here to Forever” will appear on Death Cab for Cutie’s tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, out on Sept. 16, via Atlantic Records. It follows their single “Roman Candles,” released in May. The distinctively heavy song, along with the rest of the album, was produced by John Congleton.

Death Cab for Cutie will embark on a U.S. headlining tour supporting Asphalt Meadows this fall. The trek kicks off Sept. 22 at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, and culminates with a two-night finale at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on Oct. 26 and 27. The tour will also feature support from Low and Yo La Tengo on select dates. Tour dates and complete ticket information, including various pre-sales, are available here.

