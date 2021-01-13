Death Cab for Cutie Celebrate Runoff Election Victory With ‘Georgia EP’ Streaming Release

A week after the Democrats’ victory in the Georgia runoff elections, Death Cab for Cutie have released The Georgia EP — a collection of covers of Georgia artists — on streaming services.

The Georgia EP was previously only available via Bandcamp for one day in December, when it helped raise over $100,000 for Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization.

“Fair Fight is grateful for the support of Death Cab for Cutie in our fight for free and fair elections in Georgia and nationwide,” Abrams said in a statement Wednesday. “The Georgia EP helps tell the story of Georgia just as their contributions have helped us write the next chapter.”

Recorded during quarantine, The Georgia EP features covers of Georgia-based artists R.E.M. (“Fall on Me”), TLC (“Waterfalls”), Neutral Milk Hotel (“The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1”), Cat Power (“Metal Heart”), and the late Vic Chesnutt (“Flirted With You All My Life”).

In addition to its streaming release, Death Cab for Cutie will also sell a limited-edition peach-colored vinyl of the EP, available to preorder now.

The band added in a video statement: “Because we are so happy with the results of the recent Georgia runoff elections, we have decided to release our EP The Georgia EP — originally released on Bandcamp for 24 hours in early December — today on all streaming services, so that everybody can take a listen to it. It will also be available soon on peach vinyl, which we’re all very excited about… We raised over $100K for voting rights organization Fair Fight, which we’ve always been big supporters of; we’re really stoked. So, we hope you enjoy it and we hope to see you guys in person very soon!”