Death Cab for Cutie Detail ‘The Georgia EP’ Benefiting Voter Turnout Efforts in Senate Runoffs

Death Cab for Cutie will release a new covers EP, The Georgia EP, this Friday, December 4th, with all net proceeds benefiting Stacey Abrams’ voter’s rights organization Fair Fight Action, ahead of the state’s two crucial Senate runoff elections.

The five-track project will feature covers of songs by famous Georgia artists TLC, Neutral Milk Hotel, R.E.M., Vic Chesnutt, and Cat Power. The project will be available to purchase and download on Bandcamp for just 24 hours starting at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Death Cab for Cutie recorded the EP remotely over four days. “We created this exclusive EP of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action,” frontman Ben Gibbard said in a statement. “We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.”

Along with the EP, Gibbard will participate in Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert curated by Fair Fight that features local and national artists. Other performers include John Legend, Common, Ant Clemons, Justin Timberlake, Monica, Indigo Girls, and Earthgang. The show will take place Thursday, December 3rd, starting at 9 p.m. ET, and tickets are on sale now.

Death Cab previously helped out Fair Fight Action by contributing to their compilation, Good Music to Avert the Collapse of Democracy, which was released in September. The band contributed a live version of “The New Year” as well as a demo of “Only Love Will Save This Place.”

The Georgia EP Tracklist

1. “Waterfalls” — TLC

2. “The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1” — Neutral Milk Hote

3. “Fall On Me” — R.E.M.

4. “Flirted With You All My Life” — Vic Chesnutt

5. “Metal Heart” — Cat Power