Death Cab for Cutie Point to Catastrophe on New Single ‘An Arrow in the Wall’

Death Cab for Cutie have dropped a new single, “An Arrow in the Wall.” The song, produced by John Congleton, is being released as a two-sided 12-inch featuring the original track as well as a soaring, ethereal remixed version by Chvrches. Both versions are also available on streaming.

“‘An Arrow in the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay,” frontman Ben Gibbard explained in a statement. “The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also.”

He added of the remix, “We have been good friends with Chvrches since touring together in 2019. They took our maudlin little dance track and turned it into a major key club banger.”

“An Arrow in the Wall” arrives ahead of Death Cab for Cutie’s upcoming co-headlining tour with the Postal Service. The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of two albums: Death Cab for Cutie’s Transatlanticism and the Postal Service’s Give Up.

The trek kicks off Sept. 5 in Washington, D.C. and includes two sold-out nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden and three shows at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. Both bands will also headline Riot Fest in Chicago in September.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a statement when the tour was announced last December. “The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Death Cab for Cutie’s most recent LP, Asphalt Meadows, was released last August.