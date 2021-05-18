Death Cab for Cutie Announce West Coast Tour

Death Cab for Cutie have announced a short run of shows on the West Coast this September.

The seven-date trek will launch September 4th at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana, and wrap September 13th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. (The run also includes a previously announced September 10th gig in Ogden, Utah, which has already sold out.) Deep Sea Diver will provide support during the first six shows, while Perfume Genius will open the final gig at Red Rocks.

Tickets will go on sale on May 21st at 10 a.m. local time via Death Cab’s website and on Ticketmaster. A presale will begin Wednesday, May 19th at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can register for a presale code also on the Death Cab website.

Earlier this month, Death Cab for Cutie released a live album, Live at the Showbox, which was available for just 24 hours on Bandcamp. A portion of the proceeds from the sale were donated to the National Independent Venue Association — which has been aiding and advocating for independent venues throughout the pandemic — while an official release is set to follow later this year.

Last December, Death Cab dropped The Georgia E.P., a five-track collection of covers of Georgia artists, which the band released to celebrate the victories of Democratic senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the state. Death Cab for Cutie’s most recent full-length album, Thank You for Today, was released in 2018.

Death Cab for Cutie Tour Dates

September 4 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 7 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 8 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront

September 10 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight [Sold Out]

September 11 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

September 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre