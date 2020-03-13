Deap Lips Drop Colorful Video for Steppenwolf’s ‘The Pusher’ Cover

Deap Lips — a collaboration between Flaming Lips and Deap Vally — released their self-titled debut LP Friday, and with it the project’s colorful video for their cover of Steppenwolf’s Easy Rider classic “The Pusher.”

Since the Oklahoma City psych-rockers and the Los Angeles rock duo first announced their collaboration in December, the project has released tracks “Hope Hell High” and “Home Thru Hell.”

“I can’t remember exactly when I became aware of Deap Vally… but let’s say it was sometime just before I saw them play,” Wayne Coyne previously said in a statement of the collaboration, which pairs him and the Lips’ Steven Drozd with Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards. “I was in Raleigh visiting with the creator of the World’s Largest Gummy Bear, and so getting to experience Deap Vally was just one more cool thing of many cool things that were happening to me. Deap Vally really rocked the mostly all dude crowd that was there to scream to WolfMother. I met Lindsey that night and we both were glad we met. Deap Vally got my phone number and about a year later hit me up, out of the blue … and invited themselves to come to Oklahoma City and jam with us and maybe come up with a couple songs for their ‘collaboration’ album that they were working on.”

Coyne added that their “The Pusher” cover was previously considered for one of Miley Cyrus’ projects with the Flaming Lips but ultimately ended up on Deap Lips.