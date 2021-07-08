Deafheaven Share New Song ‘The Gnashing’ From Upcoming LP ‘Infinite Granite’

Deafheaven have shared their new song “The Gnashing,” the second single from the band’s upcoming LP Infinite Granite.
Like its predecessor “Great Mass of Color,” “The Gnashing” showcases a stylistic shift for the California metal act, with frontman George Clarke’s vocal approach more melodic and decipherable than the black metal howlings that feature on previous Deafheaven albums.
Infinite Granite marks Deafheaven’s fifth album and first since their acclaimed 2018 effort, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which placed at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Metal Albums of 2018 list.
For the new album, Deafheaven teamed up with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Paramore, Metric), with longtime collaborator Jack Shirley on board as engineer for part of Infinite Granite, due out August 20th via Sargent House.
Deafheaven have also announced a tour in support of their latest LP with two California dates in October followed by a full-fledged U.S. trek that kicks off in February 2022.
Deafheaven Tour Dates
October 15 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
February 22, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom
February 23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
February 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
February 26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
February 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
March 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
March 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
March 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
March 4 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
March 5 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
March 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale
March 10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
March 11 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
March 12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
March 14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
March 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
March 16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
March 18 – Denver, CO @ Summit
March 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
March 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
March 22 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
March 23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
March 24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest