Deafheaven Share New Song ‘The Gnashing’ From Upcoming LP ‘Infinite Granite’

Deafheaven have shared their new song “The Gnashing,” the second single from the band’s upcoming LP Infinite Granite.

Like its predecessor “Great Mass of Color,” “The Gnashing” showcases a stylistic shift for the California metal act, with frontman George Clarke’s vocal approach more melodic and decipherable than the black metal howlings that feature on previous Deafheaven albums.

Infinite Granite marks Deafheaven’s fifth album and first since their acclaimed 2018 effort, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which placed at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Metal Albums of 2018 list.

For the new album, Deafheaven teamed up with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Paramore, Metric), with longtime collaborator Jack Shirley on board as engineer for part of Infinite Granite, due out August 20th via Sargent House.

Deafheaven have also announced a tour in support of their latest LP with two California dates in October followed by a full-fledged U.S. trek that kicks off in February 2022.

Deafheaven Tour Dates

October 15 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

February 22, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom

February 23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

February 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

February 26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

February 27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 1 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

March 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

March 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

March 4 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

March 5 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

March 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale

March 10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

March 11 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

March 12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

March 14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

March 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

March 16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

March 18 – Denver, CO @ Summit

March 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

March 22 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

March 23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

March 24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest