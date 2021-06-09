 Deafheaven Tease New 'Infinite Granite' LP With 'Great Mass of Color' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Migos Enlist Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber for 'Culture III'
Home Music Music News

Deafheaven Preview New Album With Booming ‘Great Mass of Color’

First offering from Infinite Granite finds frontman George Clarke largely singing without his familiar black metal-inspired howl

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

San Francisco metal favorites Deafheaven have released a new song, “Great Mass of Color,” from their upcoming album, Infinite Granite, out August 20th via Sargent House.

“Great Mass of Color” is a characteristically dense and sprawling composition that repeatedly strives toward supersonic heights. Notably, however, frontman George Clarke delivers much of the song in a soft croon, only slipping back a bit into his familiar black metal-inspired wail for a brief, but perfectly timed moment at the song’s end. (Per a release, the new album will largely find Clarke playing with vocal stylings and modes different from the howl that’s been a hallmark of Deafheaven’s previous releases.)

Infinite Granite marks Deafheaven’s fifth album and follows their acclaimed 2018 effort, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which landed at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Metal Albums of 2018 list. Deafheaven recorded Infinite Granite with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Paramore, Metric), while the band’s frequent studio collaborator Jack Shirley engineered part of the album as well. Darrell Thorp provided additional engineering and mixing.

In This Article: Deafheaven

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.