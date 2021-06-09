Deafheaven Preview New Album With Booming ‘Great Mass of Color’

San Francisco metal favorites Deafheaven have released a new song, “Great Mass of Color,” from their upcoming album, Infinite Granite, out August 20th via Sargent House.

“Great Mass of Color” is a characteristically dense and sprawling composition that repeatedly strives toward supersonic heights. Notably, however, frontman George Clarke delivers much of the song in a soft croon, only slipping back a bit into his familiar black metal-inspired wail for a brief, but perfectly timed moment at the song’s end. (Per a release, the new album will largely find Clarke playing with vocal stylings and modes different from the howl that’s been a hallmark of Deafheaven’s previous releases.)

Infinite Granite marks Deafheaven’s fifth album and follows their acclaimed 2018 effort, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, which landed at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Metal Albums of 2018 list. Deafheaven recorded Infinite Granite with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Paramore, Metric), while the band’s frequent studio collaborator Jack Shirley engineered part of the album as well. Darrell Thorp provided additional engineering and mixing.