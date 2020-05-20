Deadmau5 Teams With the Neptunes for Slinky New Song ‘Pomegranate’

Deadmau5 and the Neptunes have shared a slick new song, “Pomegranate,” which will appear on the superstar DJ/producer’s next album.

The track boasts a steady funk bounce that anchors an array of bright synths; it threads the needle between disco, R&B and festival-ready electro-pop. It’s also exactly the kind of instrumental perfectly suited for Pharell, who drapes the song in his silky croon, singing, “You’re making faces, probably so mad/We’re in the ocean waves are rolling in your eyes/Pulses high, the heart beats/We’re being called to the other side.”

Deadmau5 and the Neptunes recorded “Pomegranate” back in December 2019 during a secret session at Criteria Recording Studios in Miami. The track marks Deadmau5’s first new song of 2020, although it follows a collection of remixes he released in March for his three 2019 singles, “Satrn,” “Coasted” and “Fall.” Deadmau5 released his last proper studio album, W:/2016Album/, in 2016, while in 2018 he shared Where’s the Drop?, which featured new orchestral arrangements of his older songs.

The Neptunes, meanwhile, have been busy as always. Together, Pharrell and Chad Hugo contributed production to two songs on Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga, while apart they’ve recently worked with artists such as Pusha T, Snoh Aalegra and Bryce Vine.