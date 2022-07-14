Deadmau5 Recruits Skylar Grey for New Song ‘My Heart Has Teeth’ From ‘Resident Evil’

Deadmau5 recruits singer Skylar Grey for the new single “My Heart Has Teeth,” a track off the just-released soundtrack for Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

Infectiously catchy like a zombie plague, the EDM artist whipped out his older Roland JUNO and Jupiter synths to create the downtempo track, with Grey contributing vocals.

“‘Dystopian suburbia’ is the kind of vibe I had in mind when making this song,” Deadmau5 said of the track. “It’s been pretty cool because I like that weird, corporate overtone of this entity that owns the village, if you would. I just imagine what that would be like while roughly composing the song with, of course, the vocal accouterment of Ms. Skylar Grey. She’s an amazing talent to work with, and she just nailed the lyrics.”

“My Heart Has Teeth” appears on the soundtrack for Resident Evil, which largely consists of Gregory Riveret’s score for the series that reboots the popular horror video game and movie franchise. The series also arrives on the streaming service today, July 14.

“I wanted to explore and push the boundaries from the earlier sounds of the franchise while delivering a fun, action-packed score that would give fans something they could really enjoy and have fun with,” Riveret — who previously collaborated with Deadmau5 on 2018’s Where’s the Drop? — said in a statement.

“The thematic material needed to be bold, to really serve as a continuous thread between the two timelines in the story. I bought this obscure lab/test equipment that was originally used in NASA laboratories and is not really supposed to make music, but it sounds really interesting and alive. It gave the music a cool industrial edge and eventually became a main feature of the score.”

Deadmau5, a “big fan” of the previous Resident Evil video games and movies, also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the single’s creation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PS_xfX4XNNw

“My Heart Has Teeth” arrives one day before Deadmau5 embarks on his We Are Friends tour that kicks off July 15 in Philadelphia and keeps the masked EDM producer on the road through December.