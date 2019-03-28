Deadmau5 Plots North American Tour With New Cube V3 Show

Deadmau5 will embark on a North American tour this fall with his new “Cube V3” live show.

The 16-city trek launches September 12th at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas, Texas and includes two nights in Austin, three nights in Los Angeles, plus stops in cities like Denver, Houston, Washington, D.C. Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago. The tour will stretch into early 2020 and wrap February 6th at the Great Hall at Avant Gradner in Brooklyn, New York. More dates are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale April 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for ticket access through TicketMaster’s Verified Fan platform starting April 1st at 10 a.m. ET. Those who receive a code will be able to purchase tickets from April 3rd at 10 a.m. local time to April 4th at 10 p.m. local time.

Deadmau5 is set to debut the Cube V3 production this Saturday, March 30th at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida. Deadmau5 created Cube V3 with Chris Schroeder and Collyns Stenzel. The new version will be able to change positions from 90 degrees into 45 degrees and rotate 360 degrees thanks to a custom touch designer system. The original Cube show debuted at Coachella 2010, while the follow-up arrived in 2017 at the start of Deamau5’s “Lots of Shows in a Row” tour.

Deadmau5 North American Tour Dates

September 12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

September 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

September 21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 11 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

November 01 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

November 14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

December 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

December 14 – Milwaukee, MN @ Wisconsin Center

December 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

December 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

January 15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

January 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

February 1 – Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier

February 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Great Hall at Avant Gardner