Deadmau5 Zips Through an Intergalactic Car Race in New ‘Pomegranate’ Video

Electronic music producer’s collaboration with the Neptunes dropped in May

Jon Blistein

Deadmau5 embarks on a surreal journey in the new video for his recent collaboration with the Neptunes, “Pomegranate.”

The animated clip was directed by Nick DenBoer of Generic Versatility, who previously helmed the videos for Deadmau5’s “Drama Free” and “Monophobia.” The “Pomegranate” video finds Deadmau5 facing off against a bunch of other animal-headed creatures in an intergalactic car race that starts on a beach-side road, but then heads to outer space, the planet Neptune (of course) and a psychedelic pomegranate-coated world — and that’s all before the racers get shrunk down to the size of a bug for the final leg.

Deadmau5 and the Neptunes released “Pomegranate” back in May, and the song is expected to appear on the electronic music producer’s next album. Deamau5 and the Neptunes recorded “Pomegranate” back in December 2019 during a secret session at Criteria Recording Studios in Miami.

“Pomegranate” marks Deadmau5’s first new song of 2020, although it follows a collection of remixes released in March for his three 2019 singles, “Saturn,” “Coasted” and “Fall.” Deadmau5 released his last proper studio album, album, W:/2016Album/, in 2016, while in 2018 he shared Where’s the Drop? which featured new orchestral arrangements of his older songs

