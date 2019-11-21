 Deadmau5 Premieres New Song ‘Coasted’ – Rolling Stone
Deadmau5 Premieres New Song 'Coasted'

Electronic music producer's Cube V3 tour continues this winter

Deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, has been touring with a new live show, Cube V3, this past year. On Thursday, the electronic dance producer shared one of his new songs from the show, “Coasted,” following the released of “Satrn” earlier this month.

Cube V3 is a continuation of Deadmau5’s Cube live series, which debuted at Coachella in April 2010 and helped launch the producer into fame. This iteration of the show — which debuted this past March and features a central cube that can rotate 360 degrees — will continue touring North America into 2020, with a final set of shows at Brooklyn’s Great Hall at Avant Gardner, ending February 6th. Zimmerman met up with YouTuber Sam Sheffer for a behind-the-scenes tour of the new Cube show and design in August.

This past January, Deadmau5’s music was featured in Polar, a Netflix film adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens and directed by famed videographer Jonas Åkerlund.

