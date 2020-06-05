 Rare Dead Prez Protest Anthem 'Together' Hits Streaming Services - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next The Music Industry Was Built on Racism. Changing It Will Take More Than Donations Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Rare Dead Prez Protest Anthem ‘Together’ Hits Streaming Services

Track originally came out on a very limited vinyl run in 2001

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dead Prez performing at Subterania, London, 30/03/2000 (Photo by Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images)

Dead Prez performing at Subterania, London, 30/03/2000.

Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive/Getty Images

As protests have swept the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death, tracks with links to the protest tradition have surged on streaming services. N.W.A’s “Fuck the Police” saw a 272% percent increase in on-demand audio streams from May 27th through June 1st compared to the five days before Floyd’s death, according to the analytics company Alpha Data. Streams of James Brown’s “Say It Loud — I’m Black and I’m Proud” jumped 455%.

“Together,” a collaboration between GetoPros and Dead Prez, the famously socially conscious hip-hop duo, is a candidate for similar treatment. It’s a call for action — “Together the motherfuckin’ ants/Can conquer the motherfuckin’ elephant” — laid over a head-nod beat; a delicate acoustic guitar line provides pretty ornamentation.

The track originally came out on a limited vinyl run in 2001, but it was never available on streaming services before today, when co-producers Mike Heron and V.I.C. decided to release it. “A few of us are fully prepared to defend ourselves, go to jail or die to cause a new experience of what it looks like to be a black man in this country — financially, physically, spiritually, and mentally,” Heron says.

“Living in this manner requires a certain commitment and a clarity that says, ‘who I am and what I stand for will cause a shift in my family, in the world and most importantly, in my soul,'” he continues. “This song is dedicated to the new generation of soldiers committed to the work.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: James Brown, N.W.A, Protest songs

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.