Jello Biafra Offers Up a Biting Anti-Trump Screed on ‘Satan’s Combover’

The Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra and his band the Guantanamo School of Medicine recently shared a scorching anti-Trump track, “Satan’s Combover, from their new album, Tea Party Revenge Porn.

“Satan’s Combover” is an obvious nod to the president’s singular hairstyle, and the epic six-and-a-half-minute punk salvo (which was actually written a little bit before Trump won in 2016) finds Biafra in expertly biting form: “Don’t fight the banks/Fight those worse off than you/We wipe out your jobs/Blame the immigrants too/Shot through the back/For breathing while black/Making Racism Great Again.”

“Satan’s Combover” arrives with a music video created by Ani Kyd Wolf that mixes archival footage and more recent clips and memes to show white supremacy’s deep-seated roots in the United States, as well as the righteous opposition it’s always faced.

Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine have already release Tea Party Revenge Porn digitally, though the vinyl version is still available for pre-order via Biafra’s Alternative Tentacles label. The record marks the group’s first since 2014’s White People and the Damage Done.

Biafra, one of punk’s most consistently political voices over the decades, has also kept up with his long-standing “What Would Jello Do?” YouTube series in recent months. The past two installments have looked at Republican voter suppression tactics and Trump’s recent comments about the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate.