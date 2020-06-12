Dead Cross Cover Black Flag’s ‘Rise Above’ in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Dead Cross have shared their cover of Black Flag’s “Rise Above,” which the hardcore supergroup recorded in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The band’s rendition of the Damaged classic was accompanied by footage of the recent protests in Los Angeles — as well as instances of police brutality — filmed by Dead Cross drummer Dave Lombardo.

Dead Cross’ “Rise Above” cover also opens with the viral recording of a Los Angeles resident telling the L.A. police chief during a public Zoom meeting: “Suck my dick and choke on it. I yield my time.”

The rest of the video features the Dead Cross crew — Slayer drummer Lombardo, bassist Justin Pearson, guitarist Michael Crain and Faith No More singer Mike Patton (with a bandana over his mouth for safety purposes) — delivering their faithful rendition of Black Flag track.

Dead Cross released their self-titled debut album in 2017; that same year, the band enlisted Jello Biafra for “Nazi Trumps Fuck Off,” a play on the Dead Kennedys’ track “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.”