Dead and Company Plot Summer U.S. Tour

Grateful Dead offshoot books 19 dates for 2019

Dead & Company announced a U.S. tour for summer 2019.

Danny Clinch

Dead & Company announced a U.S. summer tour. The band – comprised of Grateful Dead alumni Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti – will launch the 2019 trek with back-to-back dates (Friday, May 31st and Saturday, June 1st) in Mountain View, California.

The tour will include two-night stands at iconic venues like Los Angeles, California’s Hollywood Bowl; George, Washington’s the Gorge Amphitheatre; and Chicago, Illinois’ Wrigley Field, where the band broke the all-time attendance record in 2017. The run will wrap on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, the 6th at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Saturday December 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Fans can register for presale options beginning Thursday, November 29 at 8 a.m. via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. American Express Card Members can score early tickets between Tuesday, December 4th at 10 a.m. local time and Friday, December 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets early through the company’s Private Pass program beginning Tuesday, December 4th at 10 a.m. local time.

Dead & Company Tour Dates

May 31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 7 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
June 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 5 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 6 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

