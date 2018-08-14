Dead & Company Plot 2019 Playing in the Sand Concert Vacation in Mexico

Dead & Company will reconvene this winter for their second annual Playing in the Sand concert vacation, which invades Riviera Maya, Mexico in January.

The supergroup – featuring John Mayer, Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – will perform three concerts between January 17th to the 20th, with the stage just feet away from the Caribbean Sea.

Like last year’s maiden fest, Playing in the Sand in an all-inclusive festival with premium resort accommodations, 24-hour concierge service and “on-site activities including yoga, tequila tasting, bowling and surfing.”

Deadheads who attended the 2018 Playing in the Sand will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2019 fest on August 20th, with a general on-sale scheduled for August 22nd. Check out the concert vacation’s site for more information.

The three Riviera Maya shows will mark the first Dead & Company gigs in over five months; the band’s 2018 tour concludes at Arrington, Virginia’s Lock’n Festival on August 25th and 26th, where they will reunite with saxophonist and Dead contributor Branford Marsalis. After that, Weir will embark on a fall tour of playing Grateful Dead tracks with his new trio Wolf Bros.