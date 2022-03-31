Dead & Company Map Out Summer 2022 Tour

Dead & Company will return to the road this summer for a month-long tour of amphitheaters and stadiums nationwide.

The jam supergroup — featuring John Mayer, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will kick off their 2022 summer tour in the same city that their 2021 fall tour concluded: Los Angeles, with Dead & Co. performing June 11th at Dodger Stadium.

The 20-date trek also includes two nights at Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre, Boulder, Colorado’s Folsom Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field, plus stops at all points in-between. The trek currently concludes July 15 and 16 at New York’s Citi Field.

We can’t wait to see you out on the road for Dead & Company Summer Tour 22. ⚡️💀🌹 Verified Fan Presale Registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG. General on sale begins Friday, April 8 at 10AM Local Time. #DeadandCoTour22 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) March 31, 2022

Tickets for Dead & Company’s summer tour go on sale April 8; check out the band’s site for full ticket information.

The gigs mark the supergroup’s first since their Playing in the Sand getaway in Mexico was canceled at the last-minute in January due to the Omicron surge, stranding Deadheads in its wake.

Dead & Company Tour Dates

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

June 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

June 18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

June 21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 5 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

July 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

July 16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field