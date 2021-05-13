Dead & Company Announce 2021 Tour

Dead & Company have announced they’re hitting the road on a 2021 tour, kicking off August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina, and running through Halloween, with a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29th, 30th, and 31st.

The supergroup consisting of John Mayer, Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti will play 31 dates overall, including stops in New York, Chicago, Denver, Boston, and more cities throughout the U.S.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 21st at 12:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fan registration is now available until Sunday, May 16th at 10:00 p.m. PDT, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 20th at 10:00 p.m. local venue time.

The band was forced to cancel their 2020 summer tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but have been quick to reschedule live show dates following widespread vaccinations. Last month, Dead & Company announced that they’ll be returning to the Riviera Cancun, Mexico, in January 2022 for their fourth Playing in the Sand concert vacation, a three-day residency where the band performs just feet away from the Caribbean Sea.

Death & Company 2021 Tour Dates

August 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

September 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

October 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

October 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl