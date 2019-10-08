Dead Can Dance Plot 2020 Tour

Dead Can Dance will tour North and South America on a Spring trek dubbed “A Celebration – Life & Works 1980-2020.”

A U.S./Canada leg launches April 17th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and wraps May 11th in San Diego, California. A brief run of Mexico, Columbia, Peru and Chile continues through late May.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 11th at 10 a.m. ET. Danish singer-songwriter Agnes Obel will join the band on the North American dates and one show in Mexico City.

The experimental Australian act, featuring principal members Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry, recently issued their ninth studio LP, 2018’s Dionysus, which followed 2012’s Anastasis.

After issuing Dionysus, the duo spoke to Rolling Stone about their legacy and unconventional sonic textures. “Dead Can Dance has never been something commercial,” Gerrard said. “It’s always been an olive branch of friendship, something to reach out to others, so they don’t feel alone on the planet. Dionysus is just another piece of the puzzle to be solved.”

Dead Can Dance Tour Dates

April 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

April 19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 21 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 24 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

April 26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

April 28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 29 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

May 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

May 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 11 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

May 14 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

May 16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

May 19 – Bogota, CO @ Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitan

May 21 – Lima, PE @ TBD

May 24 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Municipal de Santiago