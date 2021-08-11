Dead & Company Will Require Vaccination, Negative Test at Upcoming Shows

Dead & Company are the latest act to enforce proof of vaccination at their upcoming 2021 tour, which kicks off next week in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the shows. The band has also gone a step further detailing new protocols for the pit: GA ticketholders must show proof or else they’ll be relegated to a “non-pit” seating entry — even if they have a negative Covid test.
The new protocols extend to most of the band’s dates, from August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina, to three evenings at the Hollywood Bowl through Halloween. However, several shows will receive separate policies to be announced shortly, listed in bold below.
Dead & Company join several acts enforcing this mandate as the Delta variant spreads; in the last few days, Bleachers, Jason Isbell, and more have put new policies in place, while others have either canceled or postponed plans to return to the road.
Dead & Company 2021 Tour Dates
August 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
September 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
October 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
October 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl