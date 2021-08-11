Dead & Company Will Require Vaccination, Negative Test at Upcoming Shows

Dead & Company are the latest act to enforce proof of vaccination at their upcoming 2021 tour, which kicks off next week in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the shows. The band has also gone a step further detailing new protocols for the pit: GA ticketholders must show proof or else they’ll be relegated to a “non-pit” seating entry — even if they have a negative Covid test.

The new protocols extend to most of the band’s dates, from August 16th in Raleigh, North Carolina, to three evenings at the Hollywood Bowl through Halloween. However, several shows will receive separate policies to be announced shortly, listed in bold below.

Dead & Company join several acts enforcing this mandate as the Delta variant spreads; in the last few days, Bleachers, Jason Isbell, and more have put new policies in place, while others have either canceled or postponed plans to return to the road.

Dead & Company 2021 Tour Dates

August 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

September 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

October 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

October 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl