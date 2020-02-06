 Dead & Company Map Summer Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Dead & Company Map Summer Tour Dates

Supergroup will keep on truckin’ through 2020

Angie Martoccio

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: (L-R) John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir of Dead & Company perform in concert at Citi Field on June 25, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Dead & Company have announced 2020 summer tour dates, including stops at Chicago's Wrigley Field and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

On the heels of performing three nights at Mexico’s Playing in the Sand event, Dead & Company have announced a 2020 summer trek.

The band will kick off two nights at Boulder, Colorado’s Folsom Field on July 10th and 11th. They’ll then hit major cities, including two evenings at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York. They’ll wrap up with two nights at Boston’s Fenway Park on August 7th and 8th.

The supergroup — consisting of the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer — have been going strong since 2015. They’ve performed at sold-out stadiums across the world, playing roughly 149 shows.

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Dead & Co Tour Dates

July 10 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 11 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis
July 15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
July 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park/Walnut Creek Amphitheater
July 20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 22 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 25 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 29 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 1 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 3 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 5 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 7 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 8 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

