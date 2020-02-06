Dead & Company Map Summer Tour Dates

On the heels of performing three nights at Mexico’s Playing in the Sand event, Dead & Company have announced a 2020 summer trek.

The band will kick off two nights at Boulder, Colorado’s Folsom Field on July 10th and 11th. They’ll then hit major cities, including two evenings at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York. They’ll wrap up with two nights at Boston’s Fenway Park on August 7th and 8th.

The supergroup — consisting of the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer — have been going strong since 2015. They’ve performed at sold-out stadiums across the world, playing roughly 149 shows.

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Dead & Co Tour Dates

July 10 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

July 11 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

July 13 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis

July 15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

July 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park/Walnut Creek Amphitheater

July 20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 25 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 29 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 1 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 3 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 5 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 7 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 8 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park