Dead and Company Set 2022 Playing in the Sand Concerts in Mexico

Dead & Company will return to the Riviera Cancun, Mexico, in January 2022 for their fourth Playing in the Sand concert vacation, a three-day residency where the all-star jam band performs from a stage just feet from the Caribbean Sea.

After holding the first Playing in the Sand in 2018, the supergroup of John Mayer, Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti returned to the Moon Palace Cancún in 2019 and 2020, with the latter marking Dead and Company’s final shows prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a year break due to Covid-19 — the band was also forced to cancel their 2020 summer tour — Dead & Company have scheduled January 13th to 16th, 2022 for Playing in the Sand’s return.

Deadheads who attended the 2018 Playing in the Sand will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the 2022 fest on April 7th, with a general on-sale scheduled for April 9th. Check out the concert site for more information.

In addition to three nights of Dead and Company sets, the all-inclusive, climate-positive festival features premium resort accommodations, 24-hour concierge service, and “on-site activities including yoga, tequila tasting, bowling, and surfing.”

In a statement following the cancellation of their 2020 tour, Dead & Company offered a few words of hope from the Grateful Dead’s 1987 hit “Touch of Grey,” “We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive.”